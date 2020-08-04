Visakhapatnam COVID-19 tally crosses 14,500

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Covid-19 count in the district went up to 14,608 with surfacing of 1,049 new cases on Monday. Three more persons died of virus on Monday. With this, the total deaths in the district went up to 101.There are now 9,098 active coronavirus cases in the district and 5,409 persons were discharged from hospitals after treatment.

On Monday as many as 878 persons were discharged.There are now 431 active clusters with the addition of 25 new clusters on Monday. They include 320 very active clusters and 111 active clusters. While 39 clusters are denotified, there are 416 dormant clusters.

The 25 new containment clusters notified in the district on Monday are Zilla Parishad High School at Kotha Narava, Panthulugari Meda, JNR Colony, Mangapuram, Bala Cheruvu, Ashok Nagar, Madhura Nagar, Bheemili main road, Bhavani Gardens, Jeerupalem, Daspalla Layout 2, Yendada, Ommi Street, Laxmi Balaji Nagar, Port Colony, Chinna Mushidiwada, Chodavaram, Kothapeta, Tamiram, Bethapudi Road, Gollapeta, Neredivalasa, Chinna Gidijala, LV Palem, Sontyam, Vellanki and Podugupalem.