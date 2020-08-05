31,000 schools to be renovated in Naadu-Nedu Phase II & III 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The schedules for Phases II and III of the ‘Mana Badi - Naadu-Nedu’ programme have been finalised. As many as 31,073 schools are to be revamped under these phases at an estimated cost of Rs 7,700 crore.In Phase II, Rs 4,732 crore will be spent to revamp 14,584 schools, and officials have been told to identify these institutions by the end of August. The renovation is to begin on January 14, 2021 and be completed by June 2021.

The renovation of the remaining 16,489 schools is to be done at an estimated cost of Rs 2,969 crore. These schools are to be identified by June 30, 2021, while the work is to begin on November 14, 2021 and be completed by March 31, 2022.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday gave officials directions to this effect while reviewing the progress of the Mana Badi - Naadu-Nedu scheme and the arrangements being made to reopen schools from September 5.

Officials made a presentation on the progress of Phase I of the scheme, under which 15,000 schools are being revamped. As part of the presentation, they pointed out how the parents’ committee of the government school in Kolavennu village of Krishna district’s Kankipadu panchayat decided to demolish the school building, which was constructed in 1938, and build a new one under the Naadu-Nedu programme.

Before-and-after pictures of the mandal parishad school in Ramachandrapuram of Vontimitta mandal, Kadapa district, and the Gidijala ZP High School in Visakhapatnam district, among others, were shown to the Chief Minister.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress in the first phase, the Chief Minister told the officials to set up mineral water plants to providing drinking water at all schools. He said setting up such plants is important, but maintaining them is even more important, and the responsibility for this should be entrusted to good companies. He gave the officials two months to set up the mineral water plants.

Jagan also instructed the officials to ensure beautiful, engaging and lively paintings and murals are on the walls of classrooms in every school. Furniture of all colours should be provided in every classroom, he added.

The officials said the scheme has received an overwhelming response from students and parents, and the number of admissions to government schools is likely to increase.

It was decided to add a centralised kitchen as the 10th issue in the Naadu-Nedu programme, and the issue was discussed at length. The Chief Minister told the officials to finalise the details at the earliest, and said the kitchens must be hygienic.

Jagan also inspected the school kits to be provided to students under the ‘Vidya Kanuka’ programme when schools reopen on September 5. He inspected the bags, books, notebooks, shoes, socks and uniform cloth, and directed the officials not to compromise on quality. He told them to ensure there are no lapses or delays in the arrangements being made to reopen schools, and directed them to celebrate Teachers’ Day in a grand manner.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Principal Secretary (Education) B Rajasekhar, school education commissioner V Chinna Veerabhadrudu and Principal Secretary (Finance) SS Rawat were among those at the meeting.