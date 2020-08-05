Balladeer Vangapandu’s voice falls silent after inspiring people for decades

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The soulful voice of 77-year-old Matti Vangapandu Prasada Rao fell silent Tuesday as he breathed his last at his residence in YKM Colony at Parvathipuram of Vizianagaram district. He is survived by his wife, daughter and four sons.

Born into an agricultural family at Peda Bondapalli near Parvathipuram in 1943, he did his schooling there.

After completing ITI at Bobbili, he shifted to Vizag where he joined the shipyard as a fitter. Moved by the problems of peasants, he became a part of the peasants’ movement.

He soon started working with writers such as Chalasani and Kara Master and, in the process, quit his job. Great poet Sri Sri at APCLC at Parvathipuram praised Vangapandu as a true people’s writer.

Prasada Rao struck an instant chord with people with the folk song Em Pillo Veldamostava, Em Pillado Veldamostavva and Jhajha Naukri Jhanari which was translated into eight languages. The song Yantrametla Nadustonde penned by him was translated into English and released in the US, UK and other countries.

A contemporary of Gaddar, Vangapandu lent his support to Samaikyandhra agitation with his folk songs to inspire protestors across Seemandhra. His Sikkolu Yuddham left an indelible impression among the people and he gave over 2,000 stage performances.

Vangapandu was not only a folk song lyricist, but also a composer and choreographer. He scored many tunes for his own songs and choreographed them. He had over 400 folk songs to his credit. He also penned lyrics for 50 films including Ardharatri Swatantryam, Erra Samudram, Cheemala Dandu and Amrita Bhoomi. He sang over 100 songs for the AIR.He formed the Jana Natya Mandali in 1972 and was its founder-president. Whenever there was a public issue, Vangapandu rose to the occasion and inspired people with his folk songs.

Though he was popular, Prasada Rao led a simple life. His wife, Vijayalakshmi, was instrumental in his success. His daughter Vangapandu Usha is the chairperson of Andhra Pradesh Cultural Affairs department. His second son Duswant worked as a government teacher in Tagarapuvalasa in Visakhapatnam district.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said he was saddened to learn that Vangapandu is no more. He said Prasada Rao was close to him and had led the North Andhra movement from the forefront with his inspirational songs. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Mourning Vangapandu’s demise, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said he had inspired generations with his folk songs, reflecting the agony and aspirations of oppressed classes. His demise has left a void in Telugu literary field, he said.

Vangapandu’s final rites were conducted with full State honours at his native village. RDO Venkateswara Rao and other officials were present on behalf of the State government.Katti Padma of POW said Vangapandu had inspired her to join the movement. She said she quit her job like him and joined him for a cause.