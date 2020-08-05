More recoveries, less active cases: Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 tally mounts to 1,76,333

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Covid-19 count in Andhra Pradesh mounted to 1,76,333 with 9,747 new cases reported in the last 24 hours ending at Tuesday 9 am.

The number of recoveries continues to be more than active cases. With the recovery of another 6,953 patients, the total reached 95,625, while the number of active cases stood at 79,104. The Covid toll in the State increased to 1,604 as 67 more fell victim to the virus.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Health) on Tuesday evening, a total of 64,147 tests, including 34,260 rapid antigen tests, were conducted. A total of 21,75,070 samples have been tested in the State so far.

Among the 13 districts, East Godavari (1,371), Anantapur (1,325) and Kurnool (1,016) recorded a spike of more than 1,000 Covid cases. The lowest number of 224 cases was reported in Prakasam. Guntur registered 940 cases, Visakhapatnam 863, Kadapa 765, West Godavari 612, Vizianagaram 591, Nellore 557, Srikakulam 537, Chittoor 526 and Krishna 420.

In Covid count, East Godavari with 24,685 cases continues to lead the chart, followed by Kurnool with 20,695, Anantapur with 18,801, Guntur with 17,821, Visakhapatnam with 15,059, West Godavari with 14,406, Chittoor with 12,874 and Kadapa with 10,160. All the districts surged past 10,000 in the Covid count. The lowest number of 6,228 cases was reported in Vizianagaram.

Of the total 67 deaths in the last 24 hours, 11 were reported in Guntur, nine in Krishna, eight in Kurnool, seven each in Nellore, Chittoor and East Godavari, six each in Anantapur and Srikakulam, two in Visakhapatnam, one each in Prakasam, Vizianagaram and East Godavari.