Seek referendum on Andhra Pradesh three capital system, demands JAC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Welcoming the High Court issuing status quo on the Acts paving way for decentralisation of governance, Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi joint action committee, which has members from various political parties, demanded the YSRC government to go for a secret ballot to see if its three-capital idea has public support.

The members also challenged the Jagan Mohan Reddy government to dissolve the assembly and seek public referendum with capital as the agenda.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, CPI leader K Ramakrishna found fault with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for destructive governance. “If they have confidence, let Jagan’s MLAs, ministers and MLCs go for a secret ballot to know the reality. Their hidden agenda is to kill Amaravati entirely. This issue does not just pertain to Guntur and Krishna districts, but the entire State.”

BJP leader files petition

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar filed a petition in the High Court against the State government’s enactments related to decentralisation and repealing on APCRDA. In his petition, Lanka prayed that both the Acts be declared illegal