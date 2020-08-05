STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three-day online festival on International Youth Day from August 7

Interested students from various colleges, youth organisations and voluntary organisations can participate in the competitions through digital platform- Zoom.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A three-day youth festival marking the International Youth Day will be celebrated by the district administration online from August 7 to 10. A poster in this regard was unveiled by District Collector A Md Imtiaz at his camp office here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that district level competitions such as essay writing, elocution, quiz, painting and poster presentation will be conducted for the youth between 15 and 29 years of age during the three-day youth festival.

For enrolling their details, they can login to https://bit.ly/IYD_KRISHNA_ DISTRICT on or before August 6 or can contact 0866- 2452722.

