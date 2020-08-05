STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UPSC results: 30 from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana clear civil services exam

A total of 829 candidates cleared the exam this year, compared to the 759 who cleared it last year.

Exams

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Over 30 Telugus have cracked the civil services exam, 2019. The UPSC on Tuesday declared the results of the written exam held in September 2019 and interviews held between February and August 2020.

Some of the top rank holders from the Telugu states and their ranks are P Dhatri Reddy (46), M Surya Teja (76), K Ravi Teja (77), MV Sathya Sai Karthik (103), M Makandar (117), K Prem Sagar (170), Sri Chaitanya Kumar Reddy (250), C Siva Gopal Reddy (263), Y Mohan Krishna (283), A Venkateswara Reddy (314), M Sai Teja (344), M Lakshmi Pavana Gayatri (427), K Karthik (428), N Vivek Reddy (485), N Rashmi Taravu (534), K Siddhartha (566), C Sameer Raja (603), K Kiranmayi (633), Jangam Kuldeep (135), and Sashikanth (764).

“I always wanted to join the civil services. My father encouraged me to become an IAS or IPS officer. I studied for almost eight to 10 hours every day, and will most probably become an IPS officer, considering my scores. My ultimate goal as an IPS officer will be to provide justice under any circumstances,” said S Rushikesh Reddy, who hails from Kadapa and secured All India Rank 95.A total of 829 candidates cleared the exam this year, compared to the 759 who cleared it last year.

