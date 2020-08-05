Visakhapatnam COVID-19 count reaches 15,400, death toll reaches 106

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The district has breached the 15,000-mark in Covid count as there is no let-up in spike of cases. The total mounted to 15,471 corona cases as 863 more people tested positive on Tuesday. Five more persons died due to corona, taking the toll to 106.

At present, there are 8,844 active cases in the district, while 6,521 people were discharged from hospitals after treatment.

On Tuesday, as many as 1,112 people were discharged. The number of containment clusters increased to 849 with the addition of 22 new ones to the list on Tuesday. They include 250 very active clusters, 162 active clusters and 437 dormant clusters. Till now, 39 clusters were denotified in the district.

The clusters include Malla Veedhi, Meher Baba Street, Malaysia Colony, Old Burma Colony, Pedda Veedhi, Polimera Veedhi, Phoolbagh Road, Pudimadaka Road, Raghavendra Swamy temple, Rythu Sangham, Ramalayam Veedhi, Salapuvanipalem, Seethammatalli Temple Street, Sriram Nagar Colony, Vegi Street, Veterinary hospital area, Vignan Samithi, Vijayaramarajupeta, Water Tank Road, Women’s College Road and Netaji Street.