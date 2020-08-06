STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

10 more de-addiction centres to come up in Andhra Pradesh

On the Kurichedu incident, in which 16 people died after consuming sanitiser, he said there was no proof yet proving that arrack was mixed with sanitiser.

Published: 06th August 2020 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada De addiction centre

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: To reform drug and alcohol addicts, the state government will add 10 more de-addiction centres to the existing 15 by the year end, V Lakshmana Reddy, chairman of Andhra Pradesh Madya Vimochana Prachara Committee (MVPC), has said. “As part of its multi-pronged approach to achieve total prohibition, the government hiked liquor prices and established 15 de-addiction centres with `4.98 crore. Also, the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) was formed to conduct raids on the illegal transportation of liquor and put a stop to the manufacturing of the illicitly distilled liquor,” Lakshmana Reddy added.

On the Kurichedu incident, in which 16 people died after consuming sanitiser, he said there was no proof yet proving that arrack was mixed with sanitiser. “No traces of local made ID liquor or arrack were found in the samples so far.” The MVPC chairman was addressing the media here on Wednesday. “Every deaddiction centre has 11 staff trained by the National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre of AIIMS-New Delhi. According to the NDTC, 13.7 per cent of the population between 10 and 75 years of age, i.e. around 47 lakh people in the state, are alcohol addicts.” he observed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra de addiction centres
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp