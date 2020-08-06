10 more de-addiction centres to come up in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: To reform drug and alcohol addicts, the state government will add 10 more de-addiction centres to the existing 15 by the year end, V Lakshmana Reddy, chairman of Andhra Pradesh Madya Vimochana Prachara Committee (MVPC), has said. “As part of its multi-pronged approach to achieve total prohibition, the government hiked liquor prices and established 15 de-addiction centres with `4.98 crore. Also, the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) was formed to conduct raids on the illegal transportation of liquor and put a stop to the manufacturing of the illicitly distilled liquor,” Lakshmana Reddy added.

On the Kurichedu incident, in which 16 people died after consuming sanitiser, he said there was no proof yet proving that arrack was mixed with sanitiser. “No traces of local made ID liquor or arrack were found in the samples so far.” The MVPC chairman was addressing the media here on Wednesday. “Every deaddiction centre has 11 staff trained by the National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre of AIIMS-New Delhi. According to the NDTC, 13.7 per cent of the population between 10 and 75 years of age, i.e. around 47 lakh people in the state, are alcohol addicts.” he observed.