Andhra Pradesh sees 10K new COVID-19 cases; 80K active

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Covid-19 surge continued as Andhra Pradesh registered 10,128 fresh cases and 77 new deaths in the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am. According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, as many as 60,576 more samples were tested (29,099 through VRDL, Truenat and NACO tests, and another 31,477 through Rapid Antigen tests).

As over 10,000 of them tested positive, the cumulative coronavirus tally rose to 1,86,461. Three districts— East Godavari, Anantapur and Kurnool—recorded over 1,000 infections. With 1,544 new cases, the tally in East Godavari shot past the 26,000-mark; Anantapur and Kurnool reported 1,260 and 1,368 fresh cases. Meanwhile, 8,729 more patients getting discharged from hospitals across the state took the total number of recoveries beyond the one lakh mark, leaving 80,426 active cases.

District-wise, East Godavari, which has been recording over 1,000 cases for the past few days, has the highest number of active cases (11,610); Prakasam has the lowest (2,827). Meanwhile, the number of deaths reported on Wednesday was significantly higher; 16 of the 77 victims were from Guntur, followed by 12 from Visakhapatnam and 10 from Srikakulam (where the toll crossed 100). The overall toll in the state stood at 1,681.