Andhra woman bit by snake, dies on way to hospital

Family alleges ambulance staff wasted 45 mins arguing with each other; inquiry ordered

Published: 06th August 2020 08:12 AM

Ambulance

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Delay in taking a woman, bitten by a snake, to Srikakulam government general hospital (GGH) by ambulance staff led to her death at Muchinda village in Ichchapuram mandal on Wednesday. Sadi Tulasamma (63) was rushed to the Ichchapuram community health centre (CHC) by family members after a snake bit her. The doctors, after administering first-aid, referred her to the Srikakulam GGH. The ambulance stationed at Ichchapuram CHC was being utilised to ferry only Covid-19 patients.

When contacted, CHC superintendent Dr Pradhan said, “Once she was stable we asked her relatives to rush her to Srikakulam GGH. We called the 108 ambulance call centre and told them to send an ambulance from Kaviti mandal.” Two hours after receiving the call, the ambulance from Kaviti reached the hospital. However, Ichchapuram ambulance staff allegedly objected and argued with the Kaviti ambulance staff. It ended after a CHC doctor intervened. Finally, the personnel of the ambulance of Ichchapuram CHC took the woman to the Srikakulam GGH. Some minutes later, the woman died near Mandasa village. The inconsolable family members brought the body back to the Ichchapuram CHC, where the kin of the deceased staged a protest demanding justice.

It is unfortunate that three hours had lapsed after the patient was referred to Srikakulam GGH, the son-in-law of the deceased said. He said the ambulance personnel from Kaviti mandal and Ichchapuram mandal wasted precious 45 minutes arguing with each other. On coming to know of the woman’s death due to the ambulance staff ’s alleged irresponsible behaviour, District Collector J Nivas ordered an inquiry into the matter. He directed the Ichchapuram tahsildar to submit a report. The Collector also said that two special vehicles have been made available to each tahsildar to shift Covid-19 patients.

