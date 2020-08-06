Ex-corporator, YSRC leader Kampa Hanok first to donate plasma in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A former corporate, who has won the battle against coronavirus, on Wednesday donated plasma in response to the call given by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Former corporate and YSRC leader Kampa Hanok is the first person to donate plasma in Vizag.

He donated plasma in a corporate hospital in the city. Speaking on the occasion, Hanok appealed to recovered patients to donate plasma. He said that they should not have any apprehensions regarding the donation of plasma. He said new plasma will form in blood in 24 to 72 hours