GITAM gets two eminent personalities on governing body

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two eminent personalities— Chairman of Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI, Hyderabad) K Padmanabhaiah, and founder of LV Prasad Eye Institute Dr Gullapalli Nageswara Rao—joined as members of the GITAM Deemed to be University governing body here on Wednesday. Former Home Secretary Padmanabhaiah has a distinguished career in bureaucracy and Dr Nageswara Rao in healthcare.

According to a release here, GITAM president M Sribharath welcomed the new members during the governing body meeting. He said that each of them comes to GITAM with decades of leadership in their respective fields and that they are well-aligned to GITAM’s goal of changing the world for better through education. He hoped that the GITAM governing body will seek the help of the two new members to strengthen GITAM Deemed to be University in the coming years.

The meeting was attended by all the governing body members. Padmanabhaiah, a 1962 batch IAS officer, served the Governments of Maharashtra and India in various capacities. Dr Nageswara Rao is an ophthalmologist, who in the midst of a brilliant career in the US, began to feel the tug of motherland. He returned to India in 1987 to set up the LV Prasad Eye Institutein Hyderabad.