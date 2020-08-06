KRMB allots 17 TMCft Srisailam water to Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has permitted the AP officials to utilize 17 TMCft of water from the Srisailam canal to meet the drinking water needs of Rayalaseema districts, while it permitted Telangana to draw 37.67 TMCft.

While the Telangana officials sought to use 7.746 TMCft of carry over Nagarjuna Sagar water from 2019-20 allocation, the Andhra Pradesh government strongly objected to it as the previous water year had ended on May 31, 2020, and that if left unused, there was no provision to use them in the next water year.

As the three-member committee on water sharing between both the States would be convened shortly, the KRMB said that the matter can be discussed then.