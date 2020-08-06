STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rare Shravan struggle for saree sellers of Andhra's Nellore amid COVID-19

Narendra, another trader from Venkatagiri, says the few people who visit the shops are from within the town.

Published: 06th August 2020 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Stock of sarees piled up at a showroom in Venkatagiri, Nellore district

Stock of sarees piled up at a showroom in Venkatagiri, Nellore district | EXPRESS

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

NELLORE: The sale of sarees in both Venkatagiri and Patur of Nellore district has reduced drastically. Traders at Venkatagiri usually do business worth around Rs  20 crore during the auspicious month of Shravan, but this year, that figure fell to Rs  1 crore. This is largely because weddings and other events were either cancelled or postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As per reports, during this season, traders of Venkatagiri did business worth Rs  18 crore in 2018 and Rs  20 crore in 2019. They were kept busy with consumers visiting their shops and orders pouring in, besides having to procure new stock from weavers. Now, there are no customers visiting the shops, which wear a deserted look. Only a few traders have been receiving orders online.

Venkatagiri sarees are made of pure cotton with fine zari work and finishing. Weavers in the region are also trained in making a variety of silk sarees for various famous brands. The tradition of making handwoven sarees in the region has a 300-year history, and the products are in demand across the country. Traders and consumers from various parts of India visit Venkatagiri to buy sarees, and many traders stocked up on new varieties in view of the holy month of Shravan.

Sarees are piled up in godowns, but no trading has been happening. “We were anticipating good business during Shravan, but have not received the expected orders for the last three months. We usually sell at least 350-400 expensive sarees each week at this time of the year. But due to the pandemic, people are not coming to buy sarees, and there are no festive occasions either,” said NV Rao, a trader from Venkatagiri town, which has about 3,000 looms. Traders export sarees to popular showrooms in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai, among other cities. But since the lockdown was enforced, the number of orders they received plummeted.

Narendra, another trader from Venkatagiri, says the few people who visit the shops are from within the town. “We usually receive bulk orders from showrooms in Bengaluru a month before Shravan, but this time, there were no orders. We had bought silk and other zari sarees in bulk from master weavers in view of the festive season. Now the master weavers are demanding at least half the cost of the sarees. We are in a fix and don’t know how long this will continue,” he said. Meanwhile, Patur, in Kovur segment, which usually witnesses business worth Rs  2-3 lakh per day during this season, has seen the figure shrink to just Rs  20,000-25,000 per day. Almost every household in Patur is connected to handlooms, weaving or trading in some way or the other. Most Patur sarees are made out of silk, but cotton sarees too are popular.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nellore saree sale drop Nellore saree sellers coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp