Three sanitiser manufacturing units inspected in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of deaths due to the consumption of sanitiser in Prakasam district and other parts of the State, police conducted surprise checks at the three sanitiser manufacturing units in Nandigama on Wednesday. Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu said that a special drive will be conducted soon in all the villages to identify people addicted to alcohol and counsel them against consuming sanitiser. Raids will be conducted on all belt shops, he added. As part of the drive, ASP Vakul Jindal, along with Nandigama police, inspected three sanitiser manufacturing units and verified the licence and stock. The unit operators were told to sell the sanitiser as per the government regulations.