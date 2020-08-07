3 kids die of suffocation in Andhra's Bapulapadu mandal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three children died of suffocation after they got stuck inside a car at Remelle in Bapulapadu mandal on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Apsana, Yasin and Praveen - all aged below six years. Veeravalli SI N Chanti Babu said, “In our preliminary investigation, we came to know that the incident happened around 2.30 pm when the kids were playing near the residential quarters of Mohan Spintex India Ltd. The children entered the car parked outside the quarters and accidentally got themselves locked inside. There are clear indications that children tried to open the car door but died of suffocation.”