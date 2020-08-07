STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Archaka at Andhra's Tirumala Srivari temple succumbs to COVID-19

The deceased was an archaka at the Govindarajaswamy Temple in Tirupati, and was sent on deputation after a few archakas tested positive for coronavirus and were sent for home quarantine.

Published: 07th August 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 09:10 AM

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to suspend darshan at the Srivari Temple, Tirumala for seven days after an elderly person with coronavirus symptoms collapsed near Srivari Temple.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: A 48-year-old archaka, who was on deputation to the Tirumala Srivari temple, succumbed to Covid-19 and cardiac arrest on Thursday evening. He was admitted to Sri Padmavathi Covid Centre in Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) on August 2 after he tested positive for the virus.

According to an official release by the TTD, he had comorbities, and was admitted to the ICU of Sri Padmavathi Covid hospital on August 2 with shortness of breath. “His oxygen level was 88% at the time of admission. He was shifted to the ICU and was on oxygen and non-invasive ventilation on and off,” the TTD said. On Thursday evening, he was unresponsive to CPR and was declared dead at 4 pm.

The deceased was an archaka at the Govindarajaswamy Temple in Tirupati, and was sent on deputation after a few archakas tested positive for coronavirus and were sent for home quarantine. He was on deputation for the past 21 days.

TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy and executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal condoled the death and said it was unfortunate. “The TTD will support the bereaved family as per the norms,” they said. Sources said archakas are planning to meet TTD officials on Friday and express apprehensions over the spread of the virus.

