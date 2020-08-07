STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Centre’s counter exposed Chandrabab Naidu’s lies, says Botcha Satyanarayana

It is not just the 29 villages of Amaravati that need to be developed, but development of the entire State that the YSRC government is aiming at, Botcha said.

Published: 07th August 2020 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: On a day when the Centre made it clear that it has no role in the State capital issue, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said the lies of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu were exposed with the counter filed by the Centre in the High Court.

The Centre made it clear that it appointed the Sivaramakrishnan Committee under Section 6 of the AP Reorganisation Act for setting up a capital and that its recommendations were not taken into consideration by the previous TDP regime. People of Vizag wanted development, so do the people of Vijayawada. It is not just the 29 villages of Amaravati that need to be developed, but development of the entire State that the YSRC government is aiming at, Botcha said.

Ridiculing the challenge of dissolving the Assembly on the capital issue and the subsequent remarks of TDP leadership, he said Naidu always puts his personal interests ahead of people’s.He said the TDP chief had flouted every law in the book to benefit himself and his coterie by focusing only on development of Amaravati. If a political party differs with any policy of the ruling party, it is the turn of the opposing party to seek reelection on the issue it has raised. But Naidu raised an issue of his self-interest and spoke incoherently and his remark that the ruling YSRC failed to accept his challenge is ridiculous.

It is the TDP, which has been demanding that Amaravati be the sole capital and all development be concentrated there, while our government under the leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has been advocating decentralised development. Naidu has been trying to create a new world for himself and maintaining double standards with his irrelevant talk. Why anyone from YSRC should resign, when he was democratically elected, he asked.  If anybody has a problem, he must first quit and then argue, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Botcha Satyanarayana Chandrababu Naidu TDP
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp