Centre’s counter exposed Chandrabab Naidu’s lies, says Botcha Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: On a day when the Centre made it clear that it has no role in the State capital issue, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said the lies of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu were exposed with the counter filed by the Centre in the High Court.

The Centre made it clear that it appointed the Sivaramakrishnan Committee under Section 6 of the AP Reorganisation Act for setting up a capital and that its recommendations were not taken into consideration by the previous TDP regime. People of Vizag wanted development, so do the people of Vijayawada. It is not just the 29 villages of Amaravati that need to be developed, but development of the entire State that the YSRC government is aiming at, Botcha said.

Ridiculing the challenge of dissolving the Assembly on the capital issue and the subsequent remarks of TDP leadership, he said Naidu always puts his personal interests ahead of people’s.He said the TDP chief had flouted every law in the book to benefit himself and his coterie by focusing only on development of Amaravati. If a political party differs with any policy of the ruling party, it is the turn of the opposing party to seek reelection on the issue it has raised. But Naidu raised an issue of his self-interest and spoke incoherently and his remark that the ruling YSRC failed to accept his challenge is ridiculous.

It is the TDP, which has been demanding that Amaravati be the sole capital and all development be concentrated there, while our government under the leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has been advocating decentralised development. Naidu has been trying to create a new world for himself and maintaining double standards with his irrelevant talk. Why anyone from YSRC should resign, when he was democratically elected, he asked. If anybody has a problem, he must first quit and then argue, he said.