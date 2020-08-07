CETs to be conducted in September, Andhra Pradesh colleges to reopen on October 15

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said colleges in the state will reopen on October 15, and Common Entrance Tests (CETs) will be conducted in September. Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena schemes will be implemented once colleges are reopened, he added.

Giving the green signal to fill vacancies for 1,110 assistant professor posts in the state, the Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to increase the gross enrolment ratio in government colleges from 32.4 to 90 per cent.

It was also decided to include a 10-month apprenticeship for degree courses. The apprenticeship will include training in skill development. These courses will be treated as degree honours courses, Jagan said, and added that students who get 20 extra credits would receive an honours degree.

At the time of admission, students will have to choose between a degree course and honours degree course. Degree courses would have value only if the curriculum is improved, the Chief Minister said, and added that reforms in the curriculum and teaching methodology are needed.

“The government is helping students by offering fee reimbursement and the Vasati Deevena scheme, and it is time for the gross enrolment ratio in colleges to improve,” he said.

Jagan alleged that the previous governments ignored the need to improve government colleges, and said his government is determined to ensure the highest standards of teaching. Action will be taken against colleges involved in any irregularities, he added.

The Chief Minister said old medical colleges are being renovated under Nadu-Nedu at a cost of `6,000 crore. “If not for the lack of infrastructure, why would surgeries have to be performed using a mobile phone light? Why would an infant be bitten to death by a rodent? And what is the reason for defunct generators in hospitals?” Jagan asked.

Stating that the government is determined to have this changed, he directed the officials to revamp infrastructure of government colleges under Nadu-Nedu scheme.

Later, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh told the media, “The Chief Minister is particular about the quality of education, teaching methodology and imparting job-oriented skills. New universities are being started in the state to improve the gross enrolment ratio. We are opening a cluster university by clubbing three autonomous colleges in Kurnool, and work for the architecture university in Kadapa will be expedited.”