Guntur collector constitutes ethics panel on plasma donation by recovered COVID-19 patients
Published: 07th August 2020 09:09 AM | Last Updated: 07th August 2020 09:09 AM
GUNTUR: District collector I Samuel Anand Kumar on Thursday constituted an Ethics Committee to oversee plasma donation by patients recovered from Covid-19. The committee comprises Guntur Medical College principal Prof S Babulal (chairman), Guntur Government General Hospital Superintendent Dr K Sudhakar (convenor), Dr Subba Rao, Dr Padmavathi and advocate Y Subba Reddy (members). The committee will encourage the patients recovered from coronavirus to donate plasma by clearing misconceptions about it, besides examining the eligibility of donors.