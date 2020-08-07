Guntur collector constitutes ethics panel on plasma donation by recovered COVID-19 patients

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: District collector I Samuel Anand Kumar on Thursday constituted an Ethics Committee to oversee plasma donation by patients recovered from Covid-19. The committee comprises Guntur Medical College principal Prof S Babulal (chairman), Guntur Government General Hospital Superintendent Dr K Sudhakar (convenor), Dr Subba Rao, Dr Padmavathi and advocate Y Subba Reddy (members). The committee will encourage the patients recovered from coronavirus to donate plasma by clearing misconceptions about it, besides examining the eligibility of donors.