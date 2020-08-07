Only 30% of APSRTC staff on duty, says union leader

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Over 1,200 Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) employees have tested positive for Covid-19 till now, of whom 20 have died. Most of the staff who recovered are back on duty, official sources said.

A delegation of RTC Employees Union, led by APJAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarulu, recently met principal secretary (Transport) and RTC vice chairman MT Krishna Babu here and complained that many staff above 55 years were still working at workshops, depots, garages and offices in spite of the government ordering against it.

Union general secretary P Damodar said only 30 percent of the total staff were on duty. On the Covid insurance cover, he said the management was in favour of offering the insurance to all its employees, but, as per the Centre’s guidelines, only those infected were eligible.

Rao pointed out that despite the RTC management agreeing to cover hospital bills of its infected staff, many hospitals were still not admitting them citing multiple reasons.

Also, APSRTC Outsourcing Employees Federation has submitted a representation to Krishna Babu seeking merger with Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourcing Services. In response, the RTC VC and MD assured the representatives that pending wages till June would be cleared.