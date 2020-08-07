STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Onus on Centre to save Amaravati, insists TDP

The Centre also approved the decision,” he recalled and sought its intervention to resolve the issue.

Published: 07th August 2020 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP leaders strongly objected to the Centre filing a counter affidavit in the AP High Court that it has no role in the Amaravati issue as the Capital decision is in the exclusive domain of the State government.

The TDP pointed out that at the time of passing the AP Reorganisation Act 2014, the then ruling and the opposition partied at the Centre had come together. So, the onus of protecting the interests of Amaravati farmers and the State lies on the Centre, the party argued.

“Except the YSRC, all the political parties, including the BJP, staged protests demanding continuation of Amaravati as the capital of AP and I cannot understand why the Centre is escaping from resolving the issue,” senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said in a statement issued on Thursday.

The Centre has the right to intervene whenever such a crisis situation emerges, he said. “An unanimous resolution was adopted by the AP Legislative Assembly in favour of Amaravati as the capital during the TDP regime and the then leader of the opposition and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other parties in the House welcomed the decision. The Centre also approved the decision,” he recalled and sought its intervention to resolve the issue.

Stating that the Centre has a role since Amaravati was selected based on the Sivaramakrishnan Committee recommendations as per the provisions of the Reorganisation Act 2014, TDP leader Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Amaravati, during which he promised all support to make  it a “vibrant capital that will  surpass even Delhi”.

Referring to the Central intervention in Kashmir, Bonda Uma said that the national leaders should not forget the fact that Amaravati was selected because it was a centrally located place between Srikakulam and Anantapur, the extreme ends of the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yanamala Ramakrishnudu TDP ANdhra Pradesh three capital Amravati
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp