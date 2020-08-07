Rebel Andhra MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju gets Central security, thanks Amit Shah

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MP K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju said that the Centre has informed him that he would be given central security after considering his request in which he alleged threat to his from some of his party men, who had burnt his effigies and “issued threats”.

The MP also announced that he would soon undertake a ‘Manodhairya Yatra’ to extend moral support to the bereaved families who reportedly lost lives out of ‘shock’ after the YSRC government announced capital relocation.

“On June 18, I requested for central security cover and had given a representation to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, who in turn forwarded it to the Union Home Ministry. I have now been informed that my request has been considered. I thank the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha speaker On Birla for providing me central cover by CRPF,” he said.

Later, talking about the issue of Amaravati, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should visit the bereaved families of the farmers, who lost lives because of the capital relocation.

“I, as an MP, will soon start Manodhairya Yatra as soon as the COVID-19 situation subsides,” he added.