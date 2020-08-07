STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rebel Andhra MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju gets Central security, thanks Amit Shah

Later, talking about the issue of Amaravati, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should visit the bereaved families of the farmers, who lost lives because of the capital relocation.

Published: 07th August 2020 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

YSR Congress MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju

YSR Congress MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MP K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju said that the Centre has informed him that he would be given central security after considering his request in which he alleged threat to his from some of his party men, who had burnt his effigies and “issued threats”.

The MP also announced that he would soon undertake a ‘Manodhairya Yatra’ to extend moral support to the bereaved families who reportedly lost lives out of ‘shock’ after the YSRC government announced capital relocation.

“On June 18, I requested for central security cover and had given a representation to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, who in turn forwarded it to the Union Home Ministry. I have now been informed that my request has been considered.  I thank the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha speaker On Birla for providing me central cover by CRPF,” he said.

Later, talking about the issue of Amaravati, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should visit the bereaved families of the farmers, who lost lives because of the capital relocation.

“I, as an MP, will soon start Manodhairya Yatra as soon as the COVID-19 situation subsides,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Raghu Ramakrishna Raju YSRC central security YSRC Rebel MP
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp