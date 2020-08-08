STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

'Air Suvidha' to help some international fliers avoid institutional quarantine in Andhra Pradesh

Those who would be given exemption from mandatory institutional quarantine can show the same at transfer area after landing at their respective airports, and walk out hassle-free.

Published: 08th August 2020 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Rows of beds lined up in a hall at the Weddingz.in banquet hall in Kirti Nagar that has been converted into a temporary quarantine facility for people infected with the coronavirus, in New Delhi on Monday.

Representational Image (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Now international fliers returning to Andhra Pradesh with a stopover in New Delhi can opt for exemption from the mandatory institutional quarantine process.

Delhi International Airport has started 'Air Suvidha', an initiative to facilitate contactless and hassle-free exemption from the institutional quarantine in case the travellers fall in the categories announced as per the Centre’s guidelines.The facility will be available from Saturday (August 8).

According to a statement from the GMR Group-led consortium’s Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) on Friday, international flyers can fill the mandatory self-declaration form and also apply online for exemption from mandatory institution quarantine process instead of filling physical copies on arrival.

The e-form is available on www.newdelhiairport.in and the application has to be submitted along with the support documents, including copies of passport, at least 72 hours before boarding the flight.
No such time capping has been made for passengers filling the self-declaration form.

Five categories of passengers — pregnant women, those who suffered a death in the family, people suffering from serious illness (description to be provided), parents accompanied by children below 10 years and persons who tested negative for the coronavirus in RT-PCR tests conducted within 96 hrs of the journey — are exempted from the mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine.

All applications will get auto-routed to the respective state governments depending upon the first port of arrival. Similarly, all self-declaration applications will be routed to Airport Health Organization (APHO), under Union ministry of health and family welfare.  A copy of approval or rejection of exemption requests on specific grounds will be e-mailed to the passengers.

Those who would be given exemption from mandatory institutional quarantine can show the same at transfer area after landing at their respective airports, and walk out hassle-free.

COVID-negative persons, pregnant women eligible

Pregnant women, those who suffered a death in the family, people suffering from serious illness (description to be provided), parents accompanied by children below 10 years and persons who tested negative in tests conducted within 96 hrs of the journey are exempted from the mandatory quarantine

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Andhra Pradesh quarantine AP international fliers
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp