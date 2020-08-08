'Air Suvidha' to help some international fliers avoid institutional quarantine in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Now international fliers returning to Andhra Pradesh with a stopover in New Delhi can opt for exemption from the mandatory institutional quarantine process.

Delhi International Airport has started 'Air Suvidha', an initiative to facilitate contactless and hassle-free exemption from the institutional quarantine in case the travellers fall in the categories announced as per the Centre’s guidelines.The facility will be available from Saturday (August 8).

According to a statement from the GMR Group-led consortium’s Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) on Friday, international flyers can fill the mandatory self-declaration form and also apply online for exemption from mandatory institution quarantine process instead of filling physical copies on arrival.

The e-form is available on www.newdelhiairport.in and the application has to be submitted along with the support documents, including copies of passport, at least 72 hours before boarding the flight.

No such time capping has been made for passengers filling the self-declaration form.

Five categories of passengers — pregnant women, those who suffered a death in the family, people suffering from serious illness (description to be provided), parents accompanied by children below 10 years and persons who tested negative for the coronavirus in RT-PCR tests conducted within 96 hrs of the journey — are exempted from the mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine.

All applications will get auto-routed to the respective state governments depending upon the first port of arrival. Similarly, all self-declaration applications will be routed to Airport Health Organization (APHO), under Union ministry of health and family welfare. A copy of approval or rejection of exemption requests on specific grounds will be e-mailed to the passengers.

Those who would be given exemption from mandatory institutional quarantine can show the same at transfer area after landing at their respective airports, and walk out hassle-free.

COVID-negative persons, pregnant women eligible

Pregnant women, those who suffered a death in the family, people suffering from serious illness (description to be provided), parents accompanied by children below 10 years and persons who tested negative in tests conducted within 96 hrs of the journey are exempted from the mandatory quarantine