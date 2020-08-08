Andhra Pradesh government forms panel to raise number of districts to 25

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Setting the tone for reorganisation of districts from the existing 13 to 25, the state government on Friday formed a six-member committee headed by the Chief Secretary to study aspects related to the creation of 25 districts and measures to be taken to optimally utilise human and financial resources. The panel was asked to submit a report within three months.

Carving out a district from each Parliamentary constituency was a pre-poll promise made by CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, and the first step towards fulfilling it was taken in last month’s Cabinet meeting when it was decided to form a panel to look into various aspects and complete the process by March 31, 2021.

The government, which had taken steps to take governance to the doorsteps of citizens, said it had taken several steps such as creation of village and ward secretariats, and introduction of village and ward volunteers.

“To bring administration at the district-level closer to the people, the government intends to increase the number of districts in the state from 13 to 25, considering that the present districts are largely and unwieldy to administer,” a GO issued by the Finance department said on Friday.

The committee for restructuring of districts will be chaired by the Chief Secretary, and have the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, Secretaries of (GAD Services) and Planning department, and a representative from the Chief Minister’s Office as its members, besides the Principal Finance Secretary as its convenor.

The committee was asked to study the optimal use of existing infrastructure for facilitating smooth functioning of the restructured districts, optimal use and redeployment of existing human resources at all levels for facilitating the smooth functioning of the restructured districts, changes that may be required in the organisation structure, roles and responsibilities of the departments at the state, district and sub-district levels, keeping in view the proposed restructuring of the districts and in light of the recent steps taken for decentralisation of governance.

Further, the committee will study the steps to be taken to ensure the expenditure (both one time and recurring) is kept to the minimum, other precursor steps to ensure a smooth transition, and suggest the broad principles for determining the geographical boundaries and administrative units constituting the proposed 25 districts.

Meanwhile, though there are 25 Parliamentary constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, there are demands from both politicians and the public to create more districts.