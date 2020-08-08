Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj department gets pat from Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar has congratulated the officials and staff of the Panchayat Raj department of Andhra Pradesh for bagging several awards at the state, district, mandal and panchayat levels announced by the Union Ministry of Panchayat Raj for 2020.

The minister, in a video conference, interacted with the staff of Chennur mandal of Kadapa, which got the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar (DDUPSP).