Andhra Pradesh's never-ending saga of Krishna, Godavari boards' jurisdiction with Telangana

VIJAYAWADA: Despite several requests from the Andhra Pradesh government, multiple favourable decisions by the Union Ministry of Water Resources (MoWR), and repeated representations by Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) itself, the notification of jurisdiction of the river board still hangs in the balance even as six years elapsed since the State bifurcation.

Though a few reports claim that the Centre is set to notify the jurisdiction of KRMB and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) soon, a decision on it will be taken only in the Apex Council meeting, which is expected to be held later this month.

Even if a decision is taken at the meeting, officials are not sure about its implementation as the Union MoWR had, on multiple occasions, decided to notify the jurisdiction of the boards, which are unable to discharge their duties effectively in the absence of the same.

The Union MoWR held five major meetings in the last four years, starting with the first one in September, 2016, with administrations of the twin Telugu States.

In three out of the five major meetings held, the union MoWR was of the view that the jurisdiction be notified as it was getting difficult for the boards to exercise their authority. However, no progress has been made till date and the matter of jurisdiction has once again been added in the agenda for the second council meeting to be held soon.

Though AP officials on all the five occasions were in favour of notifying the jurisdiction, the Telangana government insisted on the finalisation of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II (KWDT-II). AP has argued that there was no link between the notification and KWDT-II award and the Union MoWR had also echoed the same. However, no progress has been made in issuing the notification.

"We were always in favour of it as it would empower the board to act as an authority when there are violations. We have also written several letters, the recent one being last week, requesting the notification of the jurisdiction. We said that there is no link between KWDT-II award and river management boards’ jurisdiction. We also stated that if modifications are required after the award has been published, then they can be made accordingly. The Union ministry was also of the same view, but nothing has happened. If the Union ministry really wants to do it, it can notify as per the provisions in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014," a senior official explained.

In this context, the State officials are apprehensive about its implementation even if the Union ministry agrees to notify the jurisdiction, just like it did in the past.“The apex council is chaired by the Union Minister for Water Resources. If the Union ministry also can’t implement it, then what is the point of the meetings?” the senior official wondered.

Citing a recent incident where Telangana government continued to flout the norms despite the KRMB asking it to follow the due procedures, the official noted, "We have written a letter to the board asking it to direct the neighbouring State to stop drawing water from Srisailam left bank for power generation when the water has not reached the requisite levels. The board told Telangana to stop power generation twice, but the State continued to do so. So, the board had to seek the Union ministry’s intervention this week."