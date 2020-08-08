AP sanitizer death: SIT officials discover illegal unit in Telangana

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), investigating the sanitizer deaths case, has reportedly identified an illegal sanitizer manufacturing unit near Hyderabad in Telangana. It is also learnt that three persons have been taken into custody, while some arrests are underway.

"The investigating officers have come to know that the illegal sanitizer manufacturing unit, identified by the SIT, neither has a licence nor GST registration. It is illegally producing sanitizers by mixing methyl alcohol (CH3OH) instead of Ethanol or ethyl alcohol (C2H5OH) along with other ingredients. The officers will reveal full details of the probe soon," a police officer said.

The SIT officials are led by Markapur Officer on Special Duty Chowdeswari. Five teams are currently conducting the investigation.

According to the police officer, the company allegedly sold the sanitizers to some distributors in Andhra Pradesh, which somehow made their way to Kurichedu, where 16 liquor addicts lost their lives by consuming sanitizers.

Apprehensive of similar sanitizers in the market and to get clues about them, the police have also inspected 10 medical stores at Kurichedu. Earlier, the police have found three more varieties of sanitizers, manufactured by a pharma unit located in a village near Narasaraopeta in Guntur district.

Meanwhile, 46 persons of Kurichedu, who consumed sanitizers and were admitted to RIMS, Ongole were discharged on Thursday evening.