STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP sanitizer death: SIT officials discover illegal unit in Telangana

The police have found three more varieties of sanitisers, manufactured by a pharma unit located in a village near Narasaraopeta in Guntur district.

Published: 08th August 2020 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Sanitisers consumed by the people of Prakasam district

Sanitisers consumed by the people of Prakasam district. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), investigating the sanitizer deaths case, has reportedly identified an illegal sanitizer manufacturing unit near Hyderabad in Telangana. It is also learnt that three persons have been taken into custody, while some arrests are underway.

"The investigating officers have come to know that the illegal sanitizer manufacturing unit, identified by the SIT, neither has a licence nor GST registration. It is illegally producing sanitizers by mixing methyl alcohol (CH3OH) instead of Ethanol or ethyl alcohol (C2H5OH) along with other ingredients. The officers will reveal full details of the probe soon," a police officer said.

The SIT officials are led by Markapur Officer on Special Duty Chowdeswari. Five teams are currently conducting the investigation.

According to the police officer, the company allegedly sold the sanitizers to some distributors in Andhra Pradesh, which somehow made their way to Kurichedu, where 16 liquor addicts lost their lives by consuming sanitizers.

Apprehensive of similar sanitizers in the market and to get clues about them, the police have also inspected 10 medical stores at Kurichedu. Earlier, the police have found three more varieties of sanitizers, manufactured by a pharma unit located in a village near Narasaraopeta in Guntur district.

Meanwhile, 46 persons of Kurichedu, who consumed sanitizers and were admitted to RIMS, Ongole were discharged on Thursday evening.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh sanitiser death Prakasam sanitiser case Illegal sanitiser unit
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp