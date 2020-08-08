STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rally after bail lands ex-Andhra Pradesh MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy in jail again

After spending over 50 days in prison, Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmith Reddy secured bail on Wednesday and were  released from Kadapa sub-jail on Thursday.

Published: 08th August 2020 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Police arrested JC Prabhakar Reddy at Tadipatri in Ananthapur district

Police arrested JC Prabhakar Reddy at Tadipatri in Ananthapur district. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR/KADAPA: Former MLA and TDP leader JC Prabhakar Reddy, who was released on bail on Thursday from the Kadapa sub-jail in the BS-III vehicle registration scam, was arrested on Friday for violating lockdown norms and under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by the Tadipatri police. Later, he was remanded to judicial custody.

After spending over 50 days in prison, Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmith Reddy secured bail on Wednesday and were  released from Kadapa sub-jail on Thursday. To welcome him, the former MLA’s supporters took out a rally on Thursday night. They were stopped at Sajjaladinne near Tadipatri by Tadipatri Rural CI Devendra Kumar, who asked the party leaders not to go in a rally as it violates the lockdown norms.

Prabhakar entered into a heated argument with the CI and allegedly abused him. Following this, cases were filed against Prabhakar and his followers under the SC/ST Act and Disaster Management Act.

On Friday, Prabhakar came to Tadipatri-I Town police station to sign the bail documents. He was arrested at the police station in the cases filed against him on Thursday night and was produced before the magistrate through video-conference. The court sent him to 14 days judicial remand.

Meanwhile, TDP chief N Chandrababau condemned the arrest of Prabhakar within 24 hours of his release.  "It reveals the vendetta politics of the YSRC," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
JC Prabhakar Reddy TDP JC Prabhakar Reddy arrest
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp