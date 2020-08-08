Rally after bail lands ex-Andhra Pradesh MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy in jail again

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR/KADAPA: Former MLA and TDP leader JC Prabhakar Reddy, who was released on bail on Thursday from the Kadapa sub-jail in the BS-III vehicle registration scam, was arrested on Friday for violating lockdown norms and under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by the Tadipatri police. Later, he was remanded to judicial custody.

After spending over 50 days in prison, Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmith Reddy secured bail on Wednesday and were released from Kadapa sub-jail on Thursday. To welcome him, the former MLA’s supporters took out a rally on Thursday night. They were stopped at Sajjaladinne near Tadipatri by Tadipatri Rural CI Devendra Kumar, who asked the party leaders not to go in a rally as it violates the lockdown norms.

Prabhakar entered into a heated argument with the CI and allegedly abused him. Following this, cases were filed against Prabhakar and his followers under the SC/ST Act and Disaster Management Act.

On Friday, Prabhakar came to Tadipatri-I Town police station to sign the bail documents. He was arrested at the police station in the cases filed against him on Thursday night and was produced before the magistrate through video-conference. The court sent him to 14 days judicial remand.

Meanwhile, TDP chief N Chandrababau condemned the arrest of Prabhakar within 24 hours of his release. "It reveals the vendetta politics of the YSRC," he said.