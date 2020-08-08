Will take all steps to ensure justice for Amaravati farmers: Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president Somu Veerraju met Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan at the latter’s office in Hyderabad on Friday and discussed various issues related to Andhra Pradesh politics. The BJP chief said though the Centre has filed an affidavit in the Andhra Pradesh High Court that it has no role in the State capital issue, the BJP state unit will thoroughly study the issues to ensure justice to the farmers of Amaravati.

According to a press release issued after the meeting, Somu Veerraju said, "Even though the Centre has filed an affidavit in the court, we will thoroughly study the issues to see what help can be extended to them. We will make all necessary attempts to ensure that they don’t face injustice."

He observed the BJP-JSP combine will work together to play a pivotal role in the State politics by 2024. "We will jointly study the issues and come up with a plan for its development. We will also incorporate points from the Centre’s vision for the State, and come up with an all-round development plan," Somu Veerraju said.

The actor-turned-politician revealed that both the parties will prepare a roadmap with the aim of forming the government in 2024.