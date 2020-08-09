STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Allow all CBSE schools to hold online classes: Independent Schools Management Association

It further stated that the CBSE schools in all the states, except in AP, are conducting online classes.

Published: 09th August 2020 08:39 AM

The CBSE and ICSE, which reduced the syllabus for grades IX-XII (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Independent Schools Management Association (ISMA) has urged the state government to allow CBSE schools to conduct online classes till the time of reopening of schools. In a letter written to Commissioner of School Education V China Veerabhadrudu, the ISMA stated that the CBSE schools strictly adhered to the guidelines issued by the CBSE and ICSE while conducting online classes in April.

“We facilitated online learning in April following NCERT’s four-week plan and also began the eight-week Alternative Academic Year Plan from mid-June. But we suspended online classes following the government’s directive to all private schools in this regard,” the ISMA said.

It further stated that the CBSE schools in all the states, except in AP, are conducting online classes. The CBSE and ICSE, which reduced the syllabus for grades IX-XII, stated that the board exams for the current academic year will be held in March 2021 as usual. Hence, it will be difficult for teachers and students to complete the syllabus if online classes are not allowed, the ISMA said.

Further, it also stated that the Commissioner granted permission to follow the CBSE guidelines, which gave clarity to continue with all the teaching and administrative work. However, due to the APSERMC directive that fees should be collected online after the commencement of the academic year, they are not able to collect fees from students.

“But the APSERMC later directed us to pay 100 per cent salaries to the teachers, without allowing us to collect the fees. A private unaided institution is not able to manage its expenditure beyond a certain period unless the fees are collected. Most schools also have fee dues,” the association said.

