Andhra files Special Leave Petition in Supreme Court against HC order

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Friday filed a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court to vacate the interim order given by the AP High Court directing the government to maintain status quo for 10 days on shifting of government offices from Amaravati.

In the SLP, the government maintained that the farmers have approached the High Court seeking declaration of the two Acts as unconstitutional, but the government, in the Acts, has given full protection to the farmers. It contended that the petitioners failed to submit any tangible evidence for the court to issue interim orders. The two Acts should be treated as constitutional till the HC’s final order, it submitted.