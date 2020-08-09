STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Anomalies alleged in recruitment drive; new list to be announced

The candidates also submitted a memorandum to the Joint Collector seeking correction of errors that occurred in shortlisting the applications.

Published: 09th August 2020 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

When the issue went to the notice of the District Collector, he sought details from the officials concerned. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Candidates who applied for paramedical staff posts in Prakasam district, staged protests at the DM&HO office here on Friday and Saturday, alleging irregularities in the selection process. Various people’s organisations also extended support to their protest. They demanded that the candidates be shortlisted strictly based on merit.

A notification to recruit 348 paramedical staff was issued recently to overcome the shortage of staff to combat COVID-19 crisis. The posts include child psychologist, radiographer, MNO, FNO, darkroom assistant, operation theatre assistant, pharmacist, lab technician, staff nurse and data entry operator. The recruitment drive evoked a huge response and about 3,000 candidates applied for the paramedical staff posts.

The DM&HO office shortlisted the applications and displayed the list containing the names of 1,500 candidates on its website on Thursday night. The shortlisted candidates were asked to attend for certificate verification to be held on Saturday and Sunday. Many eligible candidates whose names did not figure in the list, got disappointed, visited the DM&HO office and enquired about the criteria followed for shortlisting the applications, alleging that they were meted out a raw deal despite having requisite qualifications. .

DM&HO Padmavathi informed the candidates that the list was prepared by the DEO office as the DM&HO office is facing shortage of staff as several of them tested positive for coronavirus. She said the task of shortlisting the candidates was entrusted to the DEO office.

With the reply given by the DM&HO, the candidates approached District Education Officer VS Subba Rao and stated that injustice was done to the meritorious candidates. The DEO promised to pursue the matter with the DM&HO office.

The candidates also submitted a memorandum to the Joint Collector seeking correction of errors that occurred in shortlisting the applications. When the issue went to the notice of the District Collector, he sought details from the officials concerned.

Meanwhile, the DM&HO announced that the certificate verification scheduled for Saturday and Sunday was cancelled and it will be held on Monday and Tuesday after examining all the applications once again.

“Some mistakes occurred in the data entry stage of the shortlisted applications. Some applicants furnished wrong information pertaining to their eligibility in submission of applications through online, which led to some more mistakes in shortlisting the candidates. We will examine all the applications once again to come up with a fresh list based on the merit. The certificate verification of shortlisted candidates will be taken up after the announcement of the fresh list,” the DM&HO told The New Indian Express.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coornavirus COVID 19
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp