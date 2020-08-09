STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Beating coronavirus by remaining stress-free

Srikakulam MPDO and Patrunivalasa centre in-charge Y Prakasha Rao said the newly-introduced programme has drawn good response from the patients.

Published: 09th August 2020 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Victoria Hospital doctors shake a leg after their shift to beat stress

Representational Image (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: The district administration has launched several recreational activities for those lodged in a Covid care centre to help them beat the psychological stress amid a pandemic. Mimicry and folk song events were organised to entertain the inmates of the centre at Patrunuvalasa TIDCO Housing Complex this week.Besides, the inmates are also being engaged in sports and games, and made to practice yoga to keep them engaged.

Observing the positive effect the programme has had on them, the administration is planning to replicate the same in the other two major Covid care centres at Shivani Engineering College in Etcherla and Santabommali Housing Complex in Santabommali mandal. As many as 1,127 people are getting treated in all the three centres, as on Saturday.

“The aim of organising recreational programmes is to reduce the stress in Covid patients. As each patient undergoes treatment at the centre for around one week, we have planned seven different events to keep them entertained throughout the seven days. We want to them to feel confident that they can beat the virus and not fear the duration of the treatment,” Srikakulam collector J Nivas told The New Indian Express.

Srikakulam MPDO and Patrunivalasa centre in-charge Y Prakasha Rao said the newly-introduced programme has drawn good response from the patients. “Apart from the mimicry, song events, we are planning to screen movies too,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 coronavirus
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp