Beating coronavirus by remaining stress-free

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: The district administration has launched several recreational activities for those lodged in a Covid care centre to help them beat the psychological stress amid a pandemic. Mimicry and folk song events were organised to entertain the inmates of the centre at Patrunuvalasa TIDCO Housing Complex this week.Besides, the inmates are also being engaged in sports and games, and made to practice yoga to keep them engaged.

Observing the positive effect the programme has had on them, the administration is planning to replicate the same in the other two major Covid care centres at Shivani Engineering College in Etcherla and Santabommali Housing Complex in Santabommali mandal. As many as 1,127 people are getting treated in all the three centres, as on Saturday.

“The aim of organising recreational programmes is to reduce the stress in Covid patients. As each patient undergoes treatment at the centre for around one week, we have planned seven different events to keep them entertained throughout the seven days. We want to them to feel confident that they can beat the virus and not fear the duration of the treatment,” Srikakulam collector J Nivas told The New Indian Express.

Srikakulam MPDO and Patrunivalasa centre in-charge Y Prakasha Rao said the newly-introduced programme has drawn good response from the patients. “Apart from the mimicry, song events, we are planning to screen movies too,” he added.