STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Big boost to Rayalaseema Lift Scheme as Central panel says it 'doesn’t need green nod'

The committee studied the project as per the direction given by the National Green Tribunal while hearing a petition filed by an 'aggrieved Telangana farmer.'

Published: 09th August 2020 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

The NGT has posted the matter for hearing on August 11.

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In what could be a shot in the arm for the Andhra Pradesh government, the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) opined that the Rayalaseema Lift Scheme (RLS) does not require prior environmental clearance as it is neither a new project nor falls in other categories that require one.

The committee further noted that the project, which is only to supplement the existing mechanism to draw assured share of water, would not have environmental impact on other users (States) as long as AP is restricted to use the allocated share.

The committee studied the project as per the direction given by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) while hearing a petition filed by an ‘aggrieved Telangana farmer’ who alleged that the AP  project would be detrimental to his state.

“Prima facie requirement of prior environment clearance is not applicable in the case of Rayalaseema Lift Scheme. As long as Andhra Pradesh is restricted to draw its allocated share of water, environmental impact of the availability of water on other users is not envisaged. Further, Andhra Pradesh, in order to ensure that only allocated water of 3 TMC a day is drawn, shall install pumps of capacity capable of pumping only 3 TMC of water,” the EAC said, adding that Andhra Pradesh has to obtain all applicable clearances/sanctions before launching the scheme.

The EAC has also concurred with the AP views that though three systems — Telugu Ganga, Srirailam Right Bank Canal and Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanti — were granted to draw 86 TMC of water at 854 feet level from the foreshore of Srisailam reservoir, the period of days of water availability above the said level is limited and allocated water cannot be drawn from the existing Pothireddypadu (PRP) regulator under gravity.

“The scheme is proposed to bridge the gap between the allocated water and water that can be drawn in the flood days to ensure supply of drinking water to the drought-prone Rayalaseema region in the lean flow year in Krishna river. No new ayacut is proposed under this scheme. It is for augmentation of the existing schemes of SRBC, TGP, GNSS and Chennai water supply. No fresh water allocation is required,” it said, according to the minutes of the meeting held on the issue on July 29, 2020.

NGT to consider report

The committee report has reportedly been submitted to the NGT, which had earlier stayed the execution of the project until it examines the committee report. The NGT has posted the matter for hearing on August 11. The AP government is expecting a favourable order this time. Earlier, the NGT had modified its stay order and permitted Andhra Pradesh to go ahead with the tendering of the project, but said that the execution can be done only after the final order is issued.

What the panel says

Rayalaseema Lift Scheme is not a new project  

  • It is only to supplement the existing mechanism to draw assured share of water
  • AP, to ensure that only allocated water of 3 TMC a day is drawn, shall install pumps of capacity capable of pumping only the said amount
  • It concurred with AP views that period of days of water availability above 854 feet level is limited and that allocated water cannot be drawn from Pothireddypadu regulator under gravity
Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Union Ministry of Environment and Forests Rayalaseema Lift Scheme
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp