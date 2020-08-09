Big boost to Rayalaseema Lift Scheme as Central panel says it 'doesn’t need green nod'

Jayanth P By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In what could be a shot in the arm for the Andhra Pradesh government, the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) opined that the Rayalaseema Lift Scheme (RLS) does not require prior environmental clearance as it is neither a new project nor falls in other categories that require one.

The committee further noted that the project, which is only to supplement the existing mechanism to draw assured share of water, would not have environmental impact on other users (States) as long as AP is restricted to use the allocated share.

The committee studied the project as per the direction given by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) while hearing a petition filed by an ‘aggrieved Telangana farmer’ who alleged that the AP project would be detrimental to his state.



“Prima facie requirement of prior environment clearance is not applicable in the case of Rayalaseema Lift Scheme. As long as Andhra Pradesh is restricted to draw its allocated share of water, environmental impact of the availability of water on other users is not envisaged. Further, Andhra Pradesh, in order to ensure that only allocated water of 3 TMC a day is drawn, shall install pumps of capacity capable of pumping only 3 TMC of water,” the EAC said, adding that Andhra Pradesh has to obtain all applicable clearances/sanctions before launching the scheme.

The EAC has also concurred with the AP views that though three systems — Telugu Ganga, Srirailam Right Bank Canal and Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanti — were granted to draw 86 TMC of water at 854 feet level from the foreshore of Srisailam reservoir, the period of days of water availability above the said level is limited and allocated water cannot be drawn from the existing Pothireddypadu (PRP) regulator under gravity.

“The scheme is proposed to bridge the gap between the allocated water and water that can be drawn in the flood days to ensure supply of drinking water to the drought-prone Rayalaseema region in the lean flow year in Krishna river. No new ayacut is proposed under this scheme. It is for augmentation of the existing schemes of SRBC, TGP, GNSS and Chennai water supply. No fresh water allocation is required,” it said, according to the minutes of the meeting held on the issue on July 29, 2020.

NGT to consider report

The committee report has reportedly been submitted to the NGT, which had earlier stayed the execution of the project until it examines the committee report. The NGT has posted the matter for hearing on August 11. The AP government is expecting a favourable order this time. Earlier, the NGT had modified its stay order and permitted Andhra Pradesh to go ahead with the tendering of the project, but said that the execution can be done only after the final order is issued.

What the panel says

Rayalaseema Lift Scheme is not a new project