'Don’t work on unapproved river projects': Centre tells Andhra and Telangana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the water war between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana reached the Supreme Court, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shot off letters to the chief ministers of both states, reiterating that they cannot take up projects that are not approved by the respective river management boards and the Apex Council. While he referred to the Rayalaseema Lift Scheme and related works in his letter to AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he listed Telangana’s seven projects in the Godavari basin, including the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), in his missive to Telangana CM K Chandrasekhara Rao.

In letters dated August 7, the Union minister noted that both states did not furnish detailed project reports (DPRs) of the projects objected to by each other to the river management board concerned despite the chairmen of the board seeking the same. He also said neither of them was appraised by the apex council.

Referring to the Telangana government’s letter to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), the minister said, “It was brought to my notice that the government of Andhra Pradesh recently issued tender notice for the Rayalaseema Lift Scheme and other related works. Under these circumstances, I reiterate that the government of AP should not proceed with these projects, pending calling and awarding of tenders, as objected by the government of Telangana without submitting the DPRs to KRMB for appraisal and also without obtaining sanction of the council.”

In his letter to Rao, the minister referred to the AP government’s letter to the Godavari River Management Board raising objections against seven projects in the Godavari basin - KLIS, GLIS-phase III, Sita Rama LIS, Tupakulagudem, Telangana drinking water supply, barrages on lower Penganga river, and Ramappa Lake to Pakala Lake diversion.

Noting that the DPR of KLIS was accepted by the advisory committee of the ministry in June 2018, the minister said, “However, the government of Telangana has subsequently changed the scope and is going for enhancement of lifting of Godavari waters from 2 TMC per day to 3 TMC per day without submitting the DPR to GRMB/Central Water Commission for appraisal. Any change in scope needs to be approved again. Under these circumstances, I wish to reiterate that the Telangana government should not proceed with the above projects objected to by Andhra Pradesh without submitting the DPRs to the GRMB for appraisal and also without obtaining the sanction of the Apex Council.”

The Union Jal Shakti minister, in his letters to both chief ministers, expressed hope to conduct the “long overdue” second Apex Council meeting to “amicably” iron out differences between the States.

The first meeting was held “way back” in September 2016, the Union minister recalled.

Shekhawat added that the ministry proposed four agenda points “in the larger interest of the States” as the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments did not furnish agenda points though the ministry asked for them twice.“The next date of the meeting will be intimated shortly,” he said.

The meeting was to be held on August 5, but was postponed at the request of Rao, who had “prior commitments”.

Remarks raise eyebrows

The remarks of Shekhawat that there was no response from the AP government with regard to the schedule of the second Apex Council meet raised many an eyebrow.The Union minister said, “The second meeting of the Apex Council constituted under AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, was proposed to be held on August 5 via videoconferencing.

Accordingly, secretary of the Union Ministry of Water Resources requested the chief secretaries of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to confirm the convenience of members to attend the meeting. I have been informed that there has been no response from Andhra Pradesh. Due to prior commitments, Telangana Chief Minister expressed inconvenience to attend and requested to convene the meeting after August 20. The meeting is postponed and the next date would be intimated shortly.”

The Andhra Pradesh officials were puzzled at these remarks as the State sent an eight-page letter on August 4 to the secretary of the ministry saying the State was ready for the meeting on August 5 or as and when convened by the ministry. Special Chief Secretary (Water Resources)Adityanath Das also sent the views of the State on the proposed agenda points in the letter. In fact, the Union secretary called up the special chief secretary later that evening informing him about the postponement of the meeting.

Subsequently, in a letter sent to both the States on August 4, the Union ministry’s under secretary said the meeting stands postponed “due to the inconvenience” of Telangana Chief Minister K Chanrashekhar Rao, but did not say anything about Andhra Pradesh not responding.