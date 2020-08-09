STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 10,000 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh; nearly 100 die in last 24-hours

​Also, the overall recoveries rose to 1,29,615 with the discharge of 9,151 more patients from COVID hospitals, leaving 85,486 active cases.  

Visakhapatnam has now become the sixth district in Andhra Pradesh to have reported over 10,000 coronavirus cases

While Andhra Pradesh continued to be among the top five states in terms of the number of tests, it is ahead of all other states with respect to the tests per million population (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: There is no let-up in the COVID situation in the state as another 10,080 cases were reported in the 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am, which took the overall infections to 2,17,040. Also, the toll rose to 1,939 with another 97 deaths reported in the same time period.

According to a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Saturday evening, with the testing of another 62,123 samples—including 31,781 Rapid Antigen tests—a total of 24,24,393 samples have been tested. While Andhra Pradesh continued to be among the top five states in terms of the number of tests, it is ahead of all other states with respect to the tests per million population (45,401).

East Godavari, which reported 1,310 new cases, became the first district in the state to cross the 30,000-mark. Out of 30,160 infections, 13,794 are active in the district. However, Kurnool reported the highest number of new cases of 1,353;  Krishna, yet again, recorded the least (391).After East Godavari, Kurnool has the second highest cases of 26,032; followed by Anantapur (23,249), Guntur (20,837). Prakasam district has the lowest overall cases (8,105).

Among the 97 casualties reported in the 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am, Guntur district accounted for fourteen deaths, Anantapur 11, Kurnool and West Godavari 10 deaths each, Chittoor and Nellore eight each, Praksam and Srikakulam seven each, East Godavari six, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram five each, Krishna four and Kadapa two.

