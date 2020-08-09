STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Traders, public to be penalised for littering in Guntur

Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has drawn up a list of penalties, which would be imposed with effect from Monday.

Published: 09th August 2020 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

A sanitation worker putting garbage seperately collected from the houses of positive patients at Krishnalanka in Vijayawada.

A sanitation worker putting garbage seperately collected from the houses of positive patients at Krishnalanka in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has drawn up a list of penalties, which would be imposed with effect from Monday.

GMC Commissioner C Anuradha said, “Penalties will be imposed against those who do not hand over garbage to sanitary workers at their doorstep, but prefer to burn it on the roads or throw it in drainage. Traders/shopkeepers will be penalised for sticking advertisements on the walls or government buildings or painting on road dividers.”

She said, “The penalties will be imposed as per the resolution passed by the council members.” Reiterating that people should not throw garbage in the drains or burn on the roads, but hand it over to sanitary workers, she said that the GMC will impose fines against the traders, who give plastic carry bags to the customers, which are not less than 40 microns.  

The commissioner said that a penalty between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 would be imposed on those who threw construction waste material on the roads.

Listing the penalties, she said those throwing animal waste in non-designated areas would be imposed a penalty between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, between Rs 200 and Rs 500 for non-segregation of waste, between Rs  200 and Rs  1,000 for throwing garbage on the roads.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Guntur Municipal Corporation
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp