Traders, public to be penalised for littering in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has drawn up a list of penalties, which would be imposed with effect from Monday.

GMC Commissioner C Anuradha said, “Penalties will be imposed against those who do not hand over garbage to sanitary workers at their doorstep, but prefer to burn it on the roads or throw it in drainage. Traders/shopkeepers will be penalised for sticking advertisements on the walls or government buildings or painting on road dividers.”

She said, “The penalties will be imposed as per the resolution passed by the council members.” Reiterating that people should not throw garbage in the drains or burn on the roads, but hand it over to sanitary workers, she said that the GMC will impose fines against the traders, who give plastic carry bags to the customers, which are not less than 40 microns.

The commissioner said that a penalty between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 would be imposed on those who threw construction waste material on the roads.



Listing the penalties, she said those throwing animal waste in non-designated areas would be imposed a penalty between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, between Rs 200 and Rs 500 for non-segregation of waste, between Rs 200 and Rs 1,000 for throwing garbage on the roads.