Andhra Pradesh BJP unit setting house in order to get rid of 'similar thought process as TDP' notion

The state party leadership has taken a serious view of those who deviated from the party stand and has already initiated action against those who have been acting with motivated interests.

Published: 10th August 2020 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

BJP Flag used for representational purposes. (Photo| PTI)

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP state unit, which has a new chief, has started setting its house in order to dispel the notion that it is toeing the line of the TDP in certain aspects, especially with the presence of former yellow brigade in the party.

The state leadership has taken a serious view of those who deviated from the party stand and has already initiated action against those who have been acting with motivated interests either by issuing show cause notices or suspending them.

The latest is the suspension of Velagapudi Gopala Krishna, a party leader from Vijayawada, who is also a member of Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi JAC, for making ‘motivated’ accusations against the party and the Centre.

“Your statements are totally against the BJP’s official view that the Centre has no role in the State capital issue. Your accusation that the party is not standing with the farmers is baseless and motivated to hurt the party’s image,” the party said in a suspension letter, issued according to new president Somu Veerraju’s direction.

In the past, show cause notices were issued to three members of the party and one member — OV Ramana — was suspended earlier this month.

Party sources told TNIE that no leader — senior or junior — will be spared if they don’t fall in line with the BJP’s way of functioning. “We are aware of who is making politically motivated statements and who is deviating from the party’s stand and way of functioning. They are under observation. We have started taking action against some of them and disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against others, who don’t conform to the party line,” a senior leader explained.

The leader said that the BJP was being blamed for no fault of it because of a few leaders, who had joined the saffron party from the TDP, and especially, attributed their personal views to the party. Citing the example of the capital, he said, “The TDP cheated the people and the YSRC is also continuing the same. But, we are being blamed. Even if it is done intentionally or inadvertently, we are being accused of cheating people. So, we are setting things right now with an aim to grow as a political alternative in the State for 2024.”

Somu to take charge    

Newly-appointed State BJP chief Somu Veerraju will formally take charge of the party on Tuesday. BJP national general secretary Varanasi Ram Madhav, along with national joint secretary (organisation) V Satish, will be the chief guest.

The party leaders said that the programme will be held at Venue Convention near Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (Dr NTRUHS) in Vijayawada.

State co incharge Sunil Deodhar took stock of the arrangements at the venue on Saturday.

