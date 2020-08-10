Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 death toll crosses 2,000; tally reaches 2,27,860

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Covid-19 toll in Andhra Pradesh crossed 2,000-mark and now stands at 2,036 with another 97 people succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday. Number of cases reported per day continues to be more than 10,000. In the last 24 hours, another 10,820 new cases were reported, taking the Covid-19 count in the State to 2,27,860.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Sunday evening, with testing of another 62,912 samples, including 29,081 through Rapid Antigen tests, a total of 24,87,305 samples were tested so far.

While Andhra Pradesh continued to be among the top five States in terms of the number of tests, it is ahead of all other States with respect to the tests per million population (46,579).

The number of recoveries in the State is more than the total number of active cases. With another 9,097 patients being discharged from Covid-19 hospitals in the 24 hours, the total recoveries in the State increased to 1,38,712. Now, the State has 87,112 active cases.

East Godavari, Kurnool and West Godavari districts reported more than 1,000 cases in the last 24 hours.

East Godavari stood first with 1,543 cases while Kurnool and West Godavari came second and third with 1,399 and 1,132 cases, respectively. East Godavari district continued to be on top in overall cases with 31,703 followed by Kurnool with 27,431 cases.

Anantapur with 24,107 and Guntur with 21,718 cases stood third and fourth. These four districts and Kadapa have over 20,000 cases each. Prakasam district has the lowest overall cases — 8,535.

Among the 97 casualties reported in the 24 hours, Guntur district accounted for 12, Prakasam 11, Chittoor and West Godavari 10 each, Anantapur, Kadapa and Srikakulam eight each, Kurnool seven, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam six each, Krishna and Nellore four each and Vizianagaram three.