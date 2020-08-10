Macherla under three-day lockdown from August 10

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The district recorded 881 more Covid cases on Sunday, increasing the total to 21,718. Guntur city registered the highest single-day spike of 313 positive cases.

Of the total new cases, 49 were reported in Chilakaluripet, 24 in Bapatla, 81 in Narasaraopet, 87 in Piduguralla, 14 in Macherla, 62 in Ponnur and 76 in Tenali.

As a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus, the authorities have imposed complete lockdown in Macherla for three days. Government Whip Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy held a review meeting with the revenue, municipal and police officials on Covid-19 spread in Macherla and asked them to enforce lockdown restrictions strictly.

He urged people not to venture out on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as total lockdown will be in force in the town. Lockdown restrictions will be eased in the remaining four days of the next week and people will be allowed to purchase essentials from 6 am to 12 pm.

A decision on extending the lockdown will be taken after studying the situation next week, he added.