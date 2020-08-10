Sreedhar Kosaraju elected as new president of ITAAP

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Sreedhar Kosaraju, who has been elected president of IT Association of Andhra Pradesh (ITAAP), said Andhra Pradesh is the first state which came up with exclusive work from home initiative.

He said ITAAP is working closely with the government to set up IT university in Vizag and it will formulate industry-oriented courses.

The new office-bearers were also elected at the ITAAP meeting held here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sreedhar said the Rs 3,500 crore IT Industry in AP is facing a tough time. He said 80 staff are working from home. Despite initial hiccups, all companies have stabilised the work from home process.

He thanked the district administration and IT department for issuing 1,000 plus employee and vehicle passes.

The IT department created an exclusive task force to address the needs of the IT Industry in these tough times. He said the State government has cleared MSME incentives and they are hopeful of clearances for IT incentives.

“We are also sharing inputs with the government to bring out an attractive IT policy. ITAAP will continue to work with the government and make all efforts to improve the IT ecosystem in the State,” he asserted.