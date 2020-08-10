Tribals in Andhra Pradesh to be given RoFR pattas on October 2, says CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Extending greetings to Adivasis on the World Adivasi Day, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reaffirmed the government’s resolve for tribal welfare while retaining their ethnicity.

The Chief Minister said that the distribution of RoFR (Recognition of Forest Rights) pattas to the tribals would take place on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti.

The Chief Minister also announced that the laying of foundation stone for a Tribal university, Girijan Medical Colleges and an Engineering College will be held on the same day.

Seven Super Speciality hospitals in tribal areas will also be inaugurated.

Jagan tweeted, “AP is home to a diverse array of indigenous communities. We’re proud of our tribal heritage & doing everything in our capacity to uplift and preserve their culture and ethnicity. The distribution of RoFR pattas to tribals has been postponed to 2nd October due to Covid-19. On Gandhi Jayanti, we will also lay the foundation of a Tribal Engineering College at Kurupam, a medical college at Paderu & a tribal University. 7 super speciality hospitals under each ITDA will also be inaugurated on the same day.”