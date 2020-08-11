Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy launches PMU to ensure delivery of govt services on time 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To ensure the applications and petitions for various government welfare measures are processed and acted upon within the stipulated time, the State government has introduced Persuasion and Monitoring Unit (PMU).

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the PMU through video conference on Monday and described it as another important step to make the village/ward secretariat system more transparent and accountable. He also launched internet services to the remote places in the State.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said PMU, a special call centre, has been launched to constantly follow up and resolve each and every application for rice-card, social welfare pensions, Arogyasri card, house sites pattas with village/ward secretariats. Regarding applications and petitions, the follow-up will be done from village secretariat employees to MRO, to MPDO and even at secretary level. The PMU will ensure these services are implemented in a timely manner. If there is a delay or interruption in resolving the issue, the reason has to be informed to the Chief Minister’s Office, which in turn alert the collector and joint collector of the respective district.

“At every level, public grievances have to be resolved without any delay. Officials should always remember that power is a direct product of responsibility,” Jagan said and asked the officials to ensure that the call centre has automatic process and data analytics. “Any sort of negligence at any level has to be found out and necessary follow up action has to be initiated. Even the call centre has to be accountable. Along with staff concerned, the alerts have to be made to the joint collector, collector and secretaries concerned from the system,” he said.

Jagan said with introduction of functional broadband internet services, the village secretariats in remote places will also have internet facilities.A total 512 remote village secretariats will be linked with the internet and in the first phase, 213 will be provided internet services and the rest in two months.