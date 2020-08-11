STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy launches PMU to ensure delivery of govt services on time 

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy said with introduction of functional broadband internet services, the village secretariats in remote places will also have internet facilities.

Published: 11th August 2020 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

He launched the PMU through video conference on Monday and described it as another important step to make the village/ward secretariat system more transparent. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

He launched the PMU through video conference on Monday and described it as another important step to make the village/ward secretariat system more transparent. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To ensure the applications and petitions for various government welfare measures are processed and acted upon within the stipulated time, the State government has introduced Persuasion and Monitoring Unit (PMU).

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the PMU through video conference on Monday and described it as another important step to make the village/ward secretariat system more transparent and accountable. He also launched internet services to the remote places in the State.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said PMU, a special call centre,  has been launched to constantly follow up and resolve each and every application for rice-card, social welfare pensions, Arogyasri card, house sites pattas with village/ward secretariats. Regarding applications and petitions, the follow-up will be done from village secretariat employees to MRO, to MPDO and even at secretary level. The PMU will ensure these services are implemented in a timely manner. If there is a delay or interruption in resolving the issue, the reason has to be informed to the Chief Minister’s Office, which in turn alert the collector and joint collector of the respective district.

“At every level, public grievances have to be resolved without any delay. Officials should always remember that power is a direct product of responsibility,” Jagan said and asked the officials to ensure that the call centre has automatic process and data analytics.  “Any sort of negligence at any level has to be found out and necessary follow up action has to be initiated. Even the call centre has to be accountable. Along with staff concerned, the alerts have to be made to the joint collector, collector and secretaries concerned from the system,” he said.

Jagan said with introduction of functional broadband internet services, the village secretariats in remote places will also have internet facilities.A total 512 remote  village secretariats will be linked with the internet and in the first phase, 213 will be provided internet services and the rest in two months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Persuasion and Monitoring Unit Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp