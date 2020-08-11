Couple ends life due to financial woes in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A couple allegedly died by suicide due to financial problems at their residence at Rajeswari Nagar here on Monday.

The deceased were identified as V Durga Prasad (53) and Venkata Padmavathi (45).According to Sarpavaram police, Durga Prasad lost his job a few years ago and his wife has been running a beauty parlour to support family.

The couple is survived by their daughters. While the elder daughter settled in Bengaluru after marriage, younger daughter went to her grandmother’s house at Indrapalem in Kakinada Rural on Saturday.

On Monday, the younger daughter tried to contact her father and mother over phone. As there was no response from both of them, she reached her home.

With the help of neighbours, she opened the door of her house and found her father and mother dead.

