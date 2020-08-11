East Coast Railway launches special cleanliness drive till August 16

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In order to keep the railway station premises clean and hygienic, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway is organising a special cleanliness drive from August 10 to 16.

The cleanliness drive would be observed at various stations and trains of Waltair Division. NGOs would also be participating in the cleanliness drive.

As part of the drive, the railway officials and staff participated in the cleanliness activity at Visakhapatnam Railway Station on Monday.

Civil defence personnel also conducted cleanliness drive on the railway colony premises. The drive will focus on cleanliness activity at stations, colonies, trains, work sites, edge of platforms etc, according to a release here on Monday.