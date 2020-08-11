‘More capitals not an option for development’: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the former TDP regime accorded priority for decentralised development, Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has said that creation of more capitals is not an option for development.

He called upon people to think whether they want “development” brought by the previous TDP or “destruction” being caused by the YSRC government.

“The ruling government has not brought in any worthwhile project in Coastal AP and North Andhra districts.

He said the former government focused on the development of the ports along the long coastline. The CII-AP partnership summits were held thrice in Visakhapatnam.

IIM, MedTech Zone, FinTech and other hubs were established in Vizag. The Godavari and Krishna delta districts were also given specific projects,” he said.

Naidu said the YSRC was only focussing on destroying Amaravati and suppressing various sections of people in the past 15 months.

“While we launched hundreds of big projects for development and prosperity in three regions of the State, the YSRC was following a destructive strategy,” Naidu alleged.

Claiming that the TDP completed 72 per cent works of the Polavaram project, he alleged that the YSRC’s anti-people policies affected the project works.

“Polavaram is one of the promises included in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act,” he added. If works were continued, the project would have been completed by 2019, he claimed.

‘State becomes global hotspot of COVID-19: Naidu

Naidu deplored that the Chief Minister did not hold a single press conference till now to raise awareness on coronavirus prevention.

As a result, the situation has became so pathetic that Andhra Pradesh has emerged as a global hotspot next only to the US and Brazil, he alleged.