Visakhapatnam COVID-19 count breaches 20,000-mark, partial lockdown in Anakapalle

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The district breached the 20,000-mark in Covid-19 count as 620 new cases were reported on Monday.

Now, the total number of corona cases rose to 20,525. As many as 972 people were discharged from Covid hospitals in the district.

Five more persons died due to the virus on Monday, pushing the toll to 137. At present, the number of active cases in the district is 7,055, while total recoveries stood at 13,333, said Dr PV Sudhakar, Covid-19 Special Officer for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam.

The number of containment clusters increased to 851 with the addition of 20 new ones.

Steps are being taken to increase the bed strength in Covid hospitals as further spike in cases is expected in September.

About 1,000 beds in B category hospitals will be added to the existing bed strength of 6,000 to meet the spike in cases, he said.

A partial lockdown will be enforced in Anakapalle from Tuesday to curb the spread of coronavirus. Shops and business establishments will remain open from 6 am to 1 pm. A total lockdown will be enforced in the town on August 15 and 16.

MLA Gudivada Amarnath appealed to the people to cooperate with the official machinery in enforcing the partial lockdown.

Meanwhile, INHS Kalyani, a 206-bed naval hospital, has been extending medical treatment to the personnel manning the frontline combat units at Visakhapatnam. It has been admitting Covid-19 cases, in addition to handling other medical emergencies.