Energy conservation cells in all government offices soon: Andhra Chief secretary Nilam Sawhney

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major step towards promoting energy conservation, the State government has set the ball rolling for setting up energy conservation (EC) cells in all government departments to promote efficient use of energy, besides achieving energy security along with monetary, environmental and social benefits.

Chief secretary Nilam Sawhney, who is the chairperson of the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), is learnt to have given the green signal for the initiative. Orders for its implementation are expected to be issued shortly.

According to officials, the EC cells will be set up in all the 87 heads of departments (HoDs) offices, district level offices, corporations, societies offices in the State. These cells will act as a nodal agency to coordinate with the APSECM for effective implementation of energy conservation and energy efficiency measures.

During a discussion with the Energy department, Chief Secretary and APSECM chairperson Nilam Sawhney said that the aim was to achieve cost-effective power in the State.

“Apart from a common consumer in the State, local bodies and government institutions too will benefit from it. The energy conservation and energy efficiency measures will help avoid wasteful usage of energy with less investment. It is also the easiest solution to bridge the gap between demand and supply of energy,” she said, according to a statement on Tuesday.